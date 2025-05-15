National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:TCL Q2 Earnings

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcontinental in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised Transcontinental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$23.27 and a 12-month high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.