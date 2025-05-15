Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $9,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,170.76. This represents a 51.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $75.86 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $79.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.96 and a beta of 1.51.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22).
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
