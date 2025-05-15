Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,216,622 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,288,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Permian Resources worth $320,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,676,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,813,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,141 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,920,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,449 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $39,340.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,294.99. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at $822,525.36. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.1%

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $19.00 price objective on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

