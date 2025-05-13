Desjardins Has Pessimistic Outlook of MDA Space Q4 Earnings

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MDA Space in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for MDA Space’s FY2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDA. Scotiabank increased their target price on MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on MDA Space from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.43.

MDA Space Trading Up 1.1%

TSE MDA opened at C$24.98 on Monday. MDA Space has a fifty-two week low of C$11.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.02.

About MDA Space

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

