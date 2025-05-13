What is Wedbush’s Forecast for PepGen Q1 Earnings?

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for PepGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.20).

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on PepGen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PEPG opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. PepGen has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

In other PepGen news, CEO James G. Mcarthur bought 41,500 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,499.95. This trade represents a 66.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in PepGen in the fourth quarter worth $12,102,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PepGen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepGen by 1,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 142,814 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepGen during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepGen by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

