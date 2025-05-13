B. Riley Has Pessimistic Outlook of KLIC Q3 Earnings

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $161.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.53. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

