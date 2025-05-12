Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Announces Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.53% and a negative net margin of 157.57%.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3%

ENTA stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.81. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $256,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,370.22. This trade represents a 5.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

