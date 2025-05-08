Lilian Leroux Sells 7,500 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Lilian Leroux sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $1,441,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,573.45. This trade represents a 35.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WAB opened at $189.77 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $147.66 and a 12-month high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.67%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.83.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

