Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,679,412.40 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $1,679,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,305,897.60. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total transaction of $1,643,646.40.

On Friday, April 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,820,966.28.

On Monday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.19, for a total value of $1,607,006.12.

On Monday, April 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $1,475,228.28.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $1,825,178.72.

On Monday, March 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total transaction of $1,862,852.24.

On Monday, March 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,733,061.40.

On Friday, February 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.61, for a total transaction of $2,214,392.28.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total value of $2,303,091.96.

On Monday, February 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $2,251,350.48.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $205.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.00 and a 200-day moving average of $245.42.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

