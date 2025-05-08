Kirsty Roth Sells 16,233 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 16,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$252.58, for a total transaction of C$4,100,153.87.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$260.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$214.51 and a 52-week high of C$262.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$248.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$240.43.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$265.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$252.40.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

