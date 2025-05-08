First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,520,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.81. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0057 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

