Captrust Financial Advisors Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $151.35 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.22 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.49. The stock has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

