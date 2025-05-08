Bokf Na Purchases 24,993 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 180.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Encompass Health by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Encompass Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1,147.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 880.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 188,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 169,289 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,422.38. This trade represents a 26.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,321 shares of company stock worth $2,142,452. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $119.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EHC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.