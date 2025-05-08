Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 7,600 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,529,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,443 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of YETI by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,114,000 after purchasing an additional 489,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,812,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in YETI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,131,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after buying an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in YETI by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $27.89 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

