Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 208,043 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 110,535 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 173,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 25,456 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 343.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,064,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after buying an additional 1,598,428 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $859.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $205,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,875.50. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $58,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,563. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

