Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Daniel M. Pope Sells 365 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,150. The trade was a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $553.12 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.50 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.67.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

