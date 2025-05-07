Gregory R. Chemnitz Sells 2,000 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,099.20. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Materion Price Performance
Shares of Materion stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 270.43 and a beta of 0.85. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $123.21.
Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $420.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.
Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.
