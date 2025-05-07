Gregory R. Chemnitz Sells 2,000 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,099.20. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 270.43 and a beta of 0.85. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $123.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $420.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Materion by 15.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

