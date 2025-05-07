Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Insider Olymbec Investments Inc. Buys 97,900 Shares of Stock

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Free Report) insider Olymbec Investments Inc. bought 97,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $138,273.96.
Cannara Biotech Price Performance
Cannara Biotech Company Profile
Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.
