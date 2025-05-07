Onestream (OS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Onestream to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter. Onestream has set its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.090 EPS.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Onestream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Onestream alerts:

Onestream Price Performance

NASDAQ OS opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Onestream has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OS. Truist Financial cut their price target on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Onestream in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Onestream

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.