Janus International Group (JBI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Janus International Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $200.73 million for the quarter.

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.