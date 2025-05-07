Needham & Company LLC Raises CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target to $4.80

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $2.95 to $4.80 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $191.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.38.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CuriosityStream by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

