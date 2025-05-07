Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 6,013 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVI. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finward Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000.

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

