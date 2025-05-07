AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

