ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of ADMA Biologics worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADMA. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $62,300,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,482 shares in the last quarter. B Group Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,076,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after buying an additional 1,059,394 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 0.57. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

