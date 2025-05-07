EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.38 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13.44 ($0.18). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 12.88 ($0.17), with a volume of 2,587,366 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

EnQuest Price Performance

EnQuest Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of £296.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

