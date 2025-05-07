Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $231.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.44. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $215.38 and a one year high of $387.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

