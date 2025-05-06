Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.52 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $43,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,421.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after buying an additional 456,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,849,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 54,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.79.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

