Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.32 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

NSIT opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.33. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

