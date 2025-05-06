Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,992 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

