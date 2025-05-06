Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 207.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,631 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 423,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after buying an additional 28,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

