Raffles Associates LP Sells 40,400 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Raffles Associates LP lessened its stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. Energy Services of America makes up approximately 1.8% of Raffles Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 16.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Energy Services of America by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Services of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Services of America

In related news, Director Mark Prince purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $230,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,778.16. This trade represents a 26.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Services of America Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ESOA opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05).

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

