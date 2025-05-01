Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,985 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,616,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,495,000 after buying an additional 787,543 shares during the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,292,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 575.7% in the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 340,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.84 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

