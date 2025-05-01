Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Purchased by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 3,354.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

