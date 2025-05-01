Aquatic Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. CLSA upgraded Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

