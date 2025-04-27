Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,654.85. This trade represents a 10.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,843.52. This represents a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,395,541 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.