Topsail Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after buying an additional 1,382,393 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,410,000 after purchasing an additional 428,251 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $123.98.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.