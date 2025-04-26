Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,162,986 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,162,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Roivant Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 565,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 51,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 434,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,701,051.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,127,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,277.80. This trade represents a 27.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,843.52. This represents a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,395,541 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

