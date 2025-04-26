SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,540,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $244,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPLG opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

