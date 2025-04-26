Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 24th

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares, American Rebel, BriaCell Therapeutics, Paragon 28, and AltC Acquisition are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between roughly $300 million and $2 billion, though exact cut-offs vary by index provider and region. These smaller companies can offer higher growth potential but usually come with greater price volatility, lower liquidity, and higher business risk compared with mid- and large-cap firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (CEP)

Shares of CEP traded up $11.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 46,681,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,242. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

American Rebel (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREB traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 80,984,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,934. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $231.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21.

BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,988,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,663. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Paragon 28 (FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc. develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Shares of NYSE FNA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 19,380,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.53. 9,677,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

