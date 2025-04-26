Top Apparel Stocks To Research – April 23rd

PDD, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and NIKE are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies involved in designing, manufacturing, and selling clothing, footwear, and accessories. These stocks are influenced by consumer trends, economic cycles, and fashion industry dynamics, and they can range from high-end luxury brands to mass-market retail companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,860,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,497,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.00. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.04. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $396.35 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $975.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,365. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $714.41 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $971.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $954.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $94.55. 7,480,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,801,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $757.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,946,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,243,283. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

