MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Terex worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Terex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

In related news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

