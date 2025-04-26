Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,741,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 116,175 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 111,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $9.45 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

