Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Nebula Research & Development LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,261 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRBY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,124,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $8,581,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

NYSE WRBY opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

