Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.