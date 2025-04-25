Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,108,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 39,335 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,838,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 555,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 538,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

FLJP opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.62. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

