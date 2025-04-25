Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $393,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,078.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD opened at $38.10 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.