Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $134.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.58.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.11 million. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

