Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,187 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV opened at $34.57 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

