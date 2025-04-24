What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:AEM Q1 Earnings?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Cormark issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$164.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$85.71 and a 1 year high of C$175.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$149.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.24%.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total value of C$1,483,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.55, for a total value of C$933,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,625 shares of company stock worth $3,958,905. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.