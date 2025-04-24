Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 7,333 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 1.01% of York Water worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YORW. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in York Water by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in York Water by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in York Water by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Price Performance

Shares of York Water stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.65. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). York Water had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

York Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.